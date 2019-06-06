|
HUNTINGDON Lois Claire Passed away peacefully
on 23rd May, aged 19.
Adored daughter to John and Claire, precious sister to Natalie and Erin.
Beautiful granddaughter,
niece and cousin. A great friend
to many and loved by all.
Service to be held at
Wakefield Cathedral on
Wednesday 12th June at 12pm
then at Wakefield Crematorium.
Followed by a celebration of her life at Bagden Hall Hotel, HD8 8SZ.
All are welcome. Please accessorise with a splash of pink for Lois.
Flowers are welcome.
Donations much appreciated for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.
Please contact Howarth Funeral Service for more information.
01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
