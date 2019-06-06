Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Huntigdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Huntigdon

Notice Condolences

Lois Huntigdon Notice
HUNTINGDON Lois Claire Passed away peacefully
on 23rd May, aged 19.
Adored daughter to John and Claire, precious sister to Natalie and Erin.
Beautiful granddaughter,
niece and cousin. A great friend
to many and loved by all.
Service to be held at
Wakefield Cathedral on
Wednesday 12th June at 12pm
then at Wakefield Crematorium.
Followed by a celebration of her life at Bagden Hall Hotel, HD8 8SZ.
All are welcome. Please accessorise with a splash of pink for Lois.
Flowers are welcome.
Donations much appreciated for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.
Please contact Howarth Funeral Service for more information.
01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.