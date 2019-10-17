|
|
|
ORR Lindsey
(Hinchcliffe, Wrigglesworth) On 12th October 2019 Lindsey came to the end of a long journey passing peacefully at home.
Much loved Wife, Mum, Nana, Great Grandma, Aunty and friend.
Service and Committal to be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 25th October at 1-00 pm. Afterwards returning to
Cedar Court Hotel WF4 3QZ.
Family flowers only donations,
if desired, to support the
Alzheimer's Society.
A collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium
or may be sent C/o
George Steele & Son,
The Green Ossett WF5 OAL.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 17, 2019