Searles Lilian Friday June 21st peacefully and formerly of Belle Vue, aged 96 years,
the beloved wife of the late Percy and a devoted and loving mum, grandma, great grandma,
sister and aunty.
The funeral service for
Lilian will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 11th July at 11.40.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be given
to Wakefield Hospice for which
a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019