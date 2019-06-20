|
GLEDHILL LILIAN Died peacefully on the
16th June, aged 74,
after a short illness, bravely fought.
Surrounded by her loving family,
a much loved mum of Marie, Tina, Donna, Simon, Darren, Step Mum of Andrew, Sister, Mother in Law, Auntie, Grandma and Great Grandma. Will sadly be missed,
but we will all keep smiling for you.
Funeral service is on
Thursday 27th June at
Wakefield Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only, any donations will be given to Wakefield Hospice. For any enquires please contact Howarth Funeral Service
tel 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 20, 2019
