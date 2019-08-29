Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
13:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
Notice Condolences

Lilian Dunford Notice
DUNFORD Lilian August 20th peacefully at
Batley Hall Residential Home and of Netherton, aged 87 years, the beloved wife of the late Arthur, loving mum of Brian, Ann, David, John, Paul and Sally and a very dear and loving grandma, great grandma and sister.
The funeral service for Lilian
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday September 2nd at 1.00. Family flowers only please donations in lieu will be given to
Cancer Research for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 29, 2019
