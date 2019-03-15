Home

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:15
Wakefield Crematorium
Lewis Whitford

Lewis Whitford Notice
WHITFORD Lewis On 1st March 2019,
peacefully at the
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Lewis
Aged 91 years
formerly at Horbury Bridge

Dearly loved husband of
the late Rudolfine,
loving Dad of Peter, David and Katharine, a much loved Grandad and Great Grandad.
Service and cremation,
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 21st March at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only,
donations would be
appreciated to either,
The Britsh Heart Foundation
or Age UK
(Calderdale and Kirklees branch).
Will friends please meet at the
crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 15, 2019
