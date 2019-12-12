|
|
|
DOWNING Lesley Ann On December 8th,
at home in Rothwell, aged 73 years.
Lesley, beloved wife of Roger,
dearly loved mum of
Karl & Tracy & Oscar.
Also a much loved mother in law
to Tracy & Shaun and nanna of
Keely, Tomas, Sinead & Joe.
Funeral service will take place at
11:00am on Friday 20th December
at Lofthouse Parish Church
followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Oakward Trust Fund at Pinderfields Hospital
for which a box will be
provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 12, 2019