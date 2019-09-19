|
HEPPLE Lance (Former Paramedic & Planning Officer WYMAS)
September 9th, peacefully in hospital, aged 80 years and of Thornes. The much loved husband of the late Rosalie, a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St. George's Church on Friday October 4th at 1pm followed by private committal.
No flowers by request, donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 19, 2019