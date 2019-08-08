Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howarth Funeral Service (Wakefield)
160 Alverthorpe Road
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF2 9PY
01924 376590
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Crowcroft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Crowcroft

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Crowcroft Notice
Crowcroft Kenneth On 28th July 2019 peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital, aged 92.
Husband of the
Late Margaret Crowcroft.
Much loved and loving Dad
to Jane, Diane and Andrew,
father in law to Mick, Andy
and Sara, Grandfather to
seven grandchildren and
two great grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Funeral Friday 16th August,
service at Wakefield Crematorium
at 1.40pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.