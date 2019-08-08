|
|
|
Crowcroft Kenneth On 28th July 2019 peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital, aged 92.
Husband of the
Late Margaret Crowcroft.
Much loved and loving Dad
to Jane, Diane and Andrew,
father in law to Mick, Andy
and Sara, Grandfather to
seven grandchildren and
two great grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Funeral Friday 16th August,
service at Wakefield Crematorium
at 1.40pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019