Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:45
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Jones

Notice Condolences

Keith Jones Notice
JONES Keith On 8th March 2019 peacefully
at Wakefield Hospice surrounded
by his loving family, Keith,
aged 67 years, of Ossett.
Much loved and sadly missed
Husband of Sandra, Dad,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 11.40am.
Family flowers only by request,
donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Wakefield Hospice,
for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
G M Binks funeral home.
Tel: 01924 272601.
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium and
bright clothing to be worn.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.