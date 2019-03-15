|
JONES Keith On 8th March 2019 peacefully
at Wakefield Hospice surrounded
by his loving family, Keith,
aged 67 years, of Ossett.
Much loved and sadly missed
Husband of Sandra, Dad,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 11.40am.
Family flowers only by request,
donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Wakefield Hospice,
for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
G M Binks funeral home.
Tel: 01924 272601.
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium and
bright clothing to be worn.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 15, 2019
