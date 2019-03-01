|
|
|
HALLAS née Presswell
Kathleen
(Kit) On 11th February 2019,
of Ossett, aged 96 years.
Dear Mother of Anne and Lynn,
Mother-in-law of David,
Grandma to Paul and Sonya
and Great Grandma.
Service and cremation will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday
29th March at 10-30 am.
Donations in lieu of flowers
for Wakefield Hospice
and Marie Curie may be
placed in the collection facility
on leaving the Crematorium
or sent C/o George Steele & Son
Funeral Directors,
The Green, Ossett, WF5 OAL
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
