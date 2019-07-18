|
CLUBLEY (Formerly Bartley)
Kathleen On 8th July 2019 peacefully at Fieldhead Park Care Home, Mirfield, Kathleen, aged 99 years, of Horbury. A dearly wife of the late Jack Clubley and the late Tom Bartley, a loving mum of Denise, dear mother in law of Bennett, a much loved grandma of Andrew and Sarah, Kathryn and Jonathan, a loving great grandma
of Joe, Freddie and Joshua.
Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 29th July at 11.40 a.m. Family flowers only but donations will be much appreciated for Cancer Research UK, a collection box will be available on the day.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019