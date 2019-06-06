|
Broadhurst Kathleen Mary Sadly passed away on 25th May 2019,
aged 87 years.
The funeral service will take place at Barnsley Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 12.50pm.
All donations in lieu of flowers will go to a charity of the families choice. The family would like to welcome everyone back to The Limes Golf Clubs, Wakefield Road, for refreshments afterwards.
Any further enquiries please contact A & M Hadfield Ltd. on 01226 733444.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
