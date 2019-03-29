|
Ashurst Kathleen Of Sandal and previously of Altofts (former teacher) aged 74 years,
died peacefully at home on
Thursday 21st March 2019.
The beloved daughter of the late Mick & Winifred Ashurst and a dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to so many people.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated
at St Peter and Paul RC Church,
Sandal on Wednesday 3rd April at
11.30am followed by burial in
Normanton Lower Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations for St Peter and Paul
may be left on the plates in
church. All enquiries please to
R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 29, 2019
