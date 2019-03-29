|
|
|
WRIGHT Karen Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on 19th March 2019, aged 64 years.
Karen, the beloved wife of Skip,
a loving mum and nanna,
a good friend to many who
will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April at 10.00 am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Karen may be made to Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Wakefield Independent Funeral Service. Tel: 01834 242444.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 29, 2019
