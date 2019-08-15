Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
13:30
St Anne's Parish Church
Wrenthorpe
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:15
Wakefield Crematorium
June Fryer Notice
FRYER June August 7th peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital and of New Wells,
aged 85 years. A lovely and much loved sister to Ann and sister in law to Lewis. June will be sadly missed. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 21st August at St Anne's Parish Church, Wrenthorpe at 1.30pm followed by committal at Wakefield Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please donations if desired will be given to Pinderfields Vascular Centre and the Ashton Centre. A plate for this will be available in church.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 15, 2019
