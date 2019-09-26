|
|
|
Ashton June (Formerly employed
by "Waddingtons" and
"Plastona" - Hunslet, Leeds)
September 23rd peacefully and
of Outwood, aged 79 years,
the beloved wife of Melvin,
loving daughter of the late Leonard and Ivy Harrison, much loved
step-mum of Paul Spawforth Snr and family and a very dear sister.
The funeral service for June will take place at Outwood Parish Church
on Thursday October 3rd
at 11.15 followed by burial
at Outwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be
given to Wakefield Hospice for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 828238.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 26, 2019