Notice COWSILL Julia Mary David, Andrew, Michael and Helen convey their heartfelt thanks

to all relatives, friends,

former work colleagues and

neighbours for the kind

expressions of sympathy,

flowers, cards and donations

received in the sum of £307.05

for the benefit of the

Yorkshire Air Ambulance following

the sad loss of a beloved mum,

mother in law, grandma

and great-grandma.

Thanks to the ambulance service

and staff of Gate 41 at

Pinderfields Hospital for

their care and attention,

to Mr Stuart Paterson for his

thoughtful words of tribute at

the ceremony and to the

Directors and staff of

George Brooke Ltd for their help

with the funeral arrangements.



Finally, grateful thanks to

Alverthorpe WMC and Chimes for

Finally, grateful thanks to

Alverthorpe WMC and Chimes for

their catering and hospitality. Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019