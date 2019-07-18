|
COWSILL Julia Mary David, Andrew, Michael and Helen convey their heartfelt thanks
to all relatives, friends,
former work colleagues and
neighbours for the kind
expressions of sympathy,
flowers, cards and donations
received in the sum of £307.05
for the benefit of the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance following
the sad loss of a beloved mum,
mother in law, grandma
and great-grandma.
Thanks to the ambulance service
and staff of Gate 41 at
Pinderfields Hospital for
their care and attention,
to Mr Stuart Paterson for his
thoughtful words of tribute at
the ceremony and to the
Directors and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for their help
with the funeral arrangements.
Finally, grateful thanks to
Alverthorpe WMC and Chimes for
their catering and hospitality.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019