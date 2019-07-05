|
|
|
COWSILL
née Dewhirst
Julia Mary On 15th June 2019, peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, of Ossett, aged 79 years, Julia, beloved wife of the late George, much loved mum of David, Andrew, Michael and Helen, very dear mother-in-law of Kathryn, Jane and Mark, cherished grandma of James, Hayley, Gemma, Naomi, Nathan, Sarah, and Lauren and great grandma of Eevee. Funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 2:20pm. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of The Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd Tel 454476.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 5, 2019