GOULD Judith
(nee Bedford) Died peacefully at Croft House
Care Home on 27th February.
Much loved partner of Les,
mother of Kerry and Simon
and nana of Molly and Joe.
Also a dear sister of Yvonne.
Judith's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Friday 15th March at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be gratefully received for the Alzheimer's Society for which a box will be provided.
Judith's family would like to thank the staff of Croft House Care Home for the care and attention shown
to her.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
