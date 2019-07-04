|
WILSON Joyce Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on 23rd June. Aged 85 years.
Loving Mum, Mum in Law,
Grandma and Great Nana.
Funeral Monday 15th July, service at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.00pm.
We sat beside your bedside,
Our hearts were crushed and sore,
We did our duty to the end,
Till we could do no more,
In tears we saw you sinking
And slowly fade away
And though our hearts were breaking,
We knew you could not stay,
Until we meet again.
Love you always
Judy & Family
Angie, Mick & family
Thomas, Karen & family
XXX
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019