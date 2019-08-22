|
|
|
WAITE (nee Hammond)
Joyce Maureen Passed away peacefully
at home in Kettlethorpe on
13th August 2019,
aged 72,
after a short battle with
lung cancer.
Much loved wife of David
and beloved mother of Gillian, David, Richard, Julie,
Robert and Marc.
A very dear sister, grandma
and great-grandma.
The funeral will take place at Crigglestone Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 10am, followed by a celebration of her life at Crigglestone W.M.C.
Family flowers only please, donations welcome to
Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation via collection box
on the day.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019