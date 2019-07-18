|
|
|
SWALLOW JOYCE On 11th July, passed away peacefully at Carr Gate Nursing Home,
aged 87 years.
Wife of the late Arnold,
loving mum to David,
mother in law to Helen
and loving grandma to
Michael and Emma.
She will be sadly missed
by her family.
Funeral Thursday 25th July,
service at Parkside Methodist Church at 11.15am followed by interment at Crigglestone Cemetery. Donations, if desired,
to Alzheimer's Society.
Further enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019