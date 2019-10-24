|
|
|
PICKLES Joyce On October 16th, peacefully at home, aged 87 years, JOYCE, of Flockton, Wakefield, beloved wife of the late Bryan, dearly loved mum of David and partner Sandra, Graham
and partner Jane, and the
late Andrew, and a much loved grandma of Damien.
Funeral service will take place 10.45am Thursday October 31st
at St James the Great Church, Flockton, followed by cremation
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, for which a box
will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019