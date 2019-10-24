Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Pickles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Pickles

Notice Condolences

Joyce Pickles Notice
PICKLES Joyce On October 16th, peacefully at home, aged 87 years, JOYCE, of Flockton, Wakefield, beloved wife of the late Bryan, dearly loved mum of David and partner Sandra, Graham
and partner Jane, and the
late Andrew, and a much loved grandma of Damien.
Funeral service will take place 10.45am Thursday October 31st
at St James the Great Church, Flockton, followed by cremation
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, for which a box
will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.