KEELING Joyce On November 14th, peacefully
aged 86 years and of Outwood.
Joyce, beloved wife of the late
Colin, dearly loved mum of
Paul & Julie and much loved grandma of Laura & Lucy.
Funeral service will take place at 12:30pm on Tuesday 3rd December at Outwood Parish Church,
followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to British Heart Foundation, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 28, 2019