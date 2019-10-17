Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ford

Notice Condolences

Joyce Ford Notice
FORD (nee ARMITAGE)
JOYCE October 9th, peacefully in hospital and of Wrenthorpe,
aged 66 years,
the beloved wife of Stephen,
loving mum of Philip and Laura,
devoted grandma of Cobie
and a dear sister of Maureen.
The funeral service for Joyce
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday October 30th at 11.40.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be given to Wakefield Hospice and
The Christie Charity,
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries
please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 828238.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.