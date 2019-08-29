Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00
Horbury Methodist Church
Committal
Following Services
Wakefield Crematorium
Joyce Chapman Notice
Chapman Joyce On 13th August 2019, peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Joyce
aged 86 years of Horbury.
Dearly loved wife of the late Charles, loved Mum to the late Nigel
and Julian and dearly loved
partner of Michael. Service at
Horbury Methodist Church 10am,
Friday 20th September
followed by a committal at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in Joyce's memory to Diabetes UK gratefully received,
a donation box will be available
on the day. Will friends please
accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 29, 2019
