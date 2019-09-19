|
|
|
COOK Joseph Frederick Gordon Joe, of Stanley, passed away peacefully in Manor Park Care Home with his loving family
around him on 11th September 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Cynthia,
dearly loved dad of Helen & Geoff
and a much loved grandpa.
Funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
26th September at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please by
request, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Research UK,
for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 19, 2019