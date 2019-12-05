|
|
|
SMITH John Wilson Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on 22nd November 2019,
aged 58 years.
John, the much loved son of
Edward and the late Hazel,
the loving brother of Alan and Cheryl, a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 1.40 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John may be made to R.N.L.I. for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Wakefield Independent Funeral Service.
Tel: 01924 242444.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 5, 2019