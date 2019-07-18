|
MCTERNAN John Joseph On July 8th, peacefully in hospital, aged 85 years, John, beloved husband of Lena, much loved father of Janet, Shaun and Chris, father in law of Robin and Julie and a loving grandad of Thomas, Katie, Mollie and Elliott.
Requiem Mass will be held 12.30pm Monday July 22nd at St Austin's R.C.Church, Wakefield, followed by interment at Wakefield Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for
The Alzheimer's Society for which a box will be provided.
Forever in our hearts
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019