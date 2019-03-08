Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Lambourne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lambourne

Notice Condolences

John Lambourne Notice
LAMBOURNE John On March 2nd, in hospital,
aged 76 years and of Outwood.
John, beloved husband of Marlene, dearly loved dad of Julie & John, father in law of Paul & Tracy, much loved grandad of Lauren, Katherine, Amy, Hollie & Emma and great grandad to Harry, Libby, Harvey,
Lily & Malissa. Funeral service
will take place 11:00am on
Friday 22nd March at Wakefield Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to I.C.U.
at Pinderfields Hospital, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.