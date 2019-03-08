|
|
|
LAMBOURNE John On March 2nd, in hospital,
aged 76 years and of Outwood.
John, beloved husband of Marlene, dearly loved dad of Julie & John, father in law of Paul & Tracy, much loved grandad of Lauren, Katherine, Amy, Hollie & Emma and great grandad to Harry, Libby, Harvey,
Lily & Malissa. Funeral service
will take place 11:00am on
Friday 22nd March at Wakefield Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to I.C.U.
at Pinderfields Hospital, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More