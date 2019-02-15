|
Hewitt John Hervy John's family would like to thank
all relatives, friends and John's
past colleagues for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, Mass cards and
flowers received during their
recent sad loss.
These were a great comfort to us all and much appreciated, as were the generous donations received for Marie Curie, CAFOD and
Prostate Cancer UK.
Grateful thanks to all the medical team and carers for their kindness and support during John's illness.
Special thanks also to Fr Moses for his support and deeply comforting service and to Cooperative Funeralcare in Llandudno for their compassionate and professional arrangements.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
