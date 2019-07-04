|
HARE John Suddenly but peacefully at home on 19 June 2019, aged 66 years.
John, the much loved brother of Christine, Gary, Paul, Catherine and the late Richard, a loving uncle
and a good friend to many who
will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John may be made to Wakefield Hospice,
for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Wakefield Independent Funeral Service. Tel: 01924 24244
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019