DE TUTE John Michael On February 28th, John, aged 69 years, died peacefully at home following a long illness.
Beloved husband of Irene, dearly loved dad of Ruth, Sarah, Clare, Joanne and John, a dear brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law and uncle, and a much loved granddad. Requiem Mass will be held 12.30pm Wednesday March 13th at St Austin's R.C. Church, Wakefield followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for
The Wakefield Hospice, for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
