Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Lazenby & Sons Funeral Directors
Duke of York Street
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 3PD
01924 373237
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:45
St Helen's Church
Sandal, Wakefield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cutt

Notice Condolences

John Cutt Notice
CUTT John Passed away at home in Wakefield after a long illness on 31st October, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Margot and much loved dad, grandad and friend,
he will be greatly missed.
All are welcome at the Funeral Service at St Helen's Church, Sandal, Wakefield on Monday the
18th November at 10.45am.
A private family only committal will follow at Wakefield Crematorium. No flowers please, but donations would be much appreciated for the church clock winding fund.
A collection box will be
available on the day.
All enquiries to J Lazenby & Sons
on 01924 373237.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -