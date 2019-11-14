|
CUTT John Passed away at home in Wakefield after a long illness on 31st October, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Margot and much loved dad, grandad and friend,
he will be greatly missed.
All are welcome at the Funeral Service at St Helen's Church, Sandal, Wakefield on Monday the
18th November at 10.45am.
A private family only committal will follow at Wakefield Crematorium. No flowers please, but donations would be much appreciated for the church clock winding fund.
A collection box will be
available on the day.
All enquiries to J Lazenby & Sons
on 01924 373237.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019