BARNES John November 30th peacefully at home in Outwood surrounded by his family, aged 87 years.
The loving husband of Sheila, much loved dad of Alan, Peter, Jane and Sharon, an adored grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Outwood Church on Monday December 16th at 10.30am followed by interment at Outwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wakefield Hospice and
Yorkshire Cancer Research for
which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 5, 2019
