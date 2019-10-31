|
ARMITAGE John Suddenly whilst on holiday in Venice aged 88 years.
John dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved Dad of Mark and Elizabeth and Son-in-Law Ian, also a loving Grandad of Tom, Nathan, Sarah, Chole, Karl and Keri.
Great Grandad to
George and Sebastian,
and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St Peters Church in Horbury on Friday 1st November at 11-OO am. Family flowers only please. Donations from the Service will be divided between the Parish and Bright Red (Blood Cancer Charity) a collection facility will be available on leaving the Church.
Further enquiries please contact
George Steele & Son
Funeral Directors
Tel 01924 273285
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 31, 2019