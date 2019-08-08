|
|
|
Armitage John On 26th July 2019
passed away peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
aged 89 years.
Loving Husband of the late Shirley, Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad
and Cousin.
Funeral service and committal will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday
19th August 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu are for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice, for which a box will be available on the day.
Any Enquiries to Huddersfield Funeral Home, Tel. 01484 531441.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019