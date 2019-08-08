Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Armitage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Armitage

Notice Condolences

John Armitage Notice
Armitage John On 26th July 2019
passed away peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
aged 89 years.
Loving Husband of the late Shirley, Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad
and Cousin.
Funeral service and committal will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday
19th August 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu are for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice, for which a box will be available on the day.
Any Enquiries to Huddersfield Funeral Home, Tel. 01484 531441.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.