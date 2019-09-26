|
|
|
SCOTT Joan On Thursday, September 19th,
of Ossett, aged 89 years.
Peacefully in hospital
after a short illness.
Joan,
beloved wife of
the late Herbert,
loving mother of
David and Philip,
mother-in-law of
Susan and Glenda
and a loving and much loved
grandma and great grandma.
A Celebration of Joan's life
will take place at
The Kingsway Church, Ossett
on Thursday, October 3rd
at 12.30pm.
Donations in memory of Joan
which will be shared between
The British Heart Foundation
and Bloodwise
(formerly Leukaemia Research)
may be made on
leaving the service or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
7 Kingsway, Ossett.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 26, 2019