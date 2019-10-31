|
|
|
Machin Joan Edith On October 15th Joan, formerly of Eastmoor, passed away peacefully
at her daughters residence,
aged 94 years.
The beloved wife of the late Kenneth, loving mam of Jean, Sandra, Christine and John, much loved nanna of Tracy, Paula and Sean
and an adored great nanna of
Leanne, Laura, Lucy and Alex.
The funeral service for Joan
will be held at St Andrews Church, Wakefield on Tuesday November 5th at 1.00 followed by burial at Wakefield Cemetery.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service,
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 31, 2019