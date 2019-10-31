Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
13:00
St Andrews Church
Wakefield
Machin Joan Edith On October 15th Joan, formerly of Eastmoor, passed away peacefully
at her daughters residence,
aged 94 years.
The beloved wife of the late Kenneth, loving mam of Jean, Sandra, Christine and John, much loved nanna of Tracy, Paula and Sean
and an adored great nanna of
Leanne, Laura, Lucy and Alex.
The funeral service for Joan
will be held at St Andrews Church, Wakefield on Tuesday November 5th at 1.00 followed by burial at Wakefield Cemetery.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service,
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 31, 2019
