Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:45
St Michael's Church
Joan Bennett Notice
BENNETT Joan August 28th peacefully at
Prospect House Nursing Home, aged 83 years, the dearly loved wife of the late Frank, much loved mum of
Lorraine, Malcolm, Janice, Glen, Robert and Arthur, loving
grandma of Jason, Samantha, Kimberley, Natasha and Lee and a
great grandma of Logan, Millie, Maisie, Maisie, Demi, Max and
Callum. The funeral service for Joan will take place at St Michael's
Church today Thursday September 5th at 10.45 followed by burial
at Wakefield Cemetery.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 5, 2019
