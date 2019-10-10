Home

Mitchell Jennifer (Jenny) On 28th September 2019
aged 70 years. Loving Wife to Ian, devoted Mum to Andrew and Ann, Sister to Sue.
Dear friend to many.
Service and Cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at
11-40 am.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Yorkshire Air Ambulance. A collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium. Enquiries to George Steele & Son
Telephone 01924 273285.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 10, 2019
