GREENWOOD Jennifer December 12th peacefully in hospital
and of Lupset, formerly of
Kirkhamgate, aged 75 years.
The beloved wife of the late Howard,
loving mum of Julia, Hazel and
son in law Graham and a
much loved grandma of Alex.
The funeral service for
Jennifer will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday December 27th at 11.40.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to
Cats Protection, Dewsbury, Wakefield and District for which
a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 19, 2019