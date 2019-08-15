|
|
|
RENSHAW Jeffrey Passed away at home in Featherstone on
6th August 2019, aged 78.
A much loved husband of Laura and beloved dad of Collette and Susannah, dear grandad to Adam, Charlotte and Olivia, a very dear father in law to Tony and Mark.
The funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at 2:20pm, followed by a celebration
of his life at Girnhill Lane
Working Men's Club, Featherstone.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Prostate Cancer and Diabetes UK.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 15, 2019