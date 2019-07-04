Home

Granville Brooks Funeral Directors
36 Green Lane
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF7 6JE
01977 791869
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Jean Turner Notice
Turner Jean Lilly
(née Stedman) Peacefully on Monday
17th June 2019 aged 85
of Normanton.
Beloved wife of the
late Charles Turner,
much loved mum of Graham, Richard and the late Kathryn and Andrew and treasured grandma and great grandma
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 18th July 2019
at Pontefract Crematorium
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations will be greatfully received
for Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019
