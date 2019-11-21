Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:15
Crigglestone Methodist Church
NEWTON JEAN In loving memory of Jean,
wife of Raymond, mother of Lynn and David, grandmother of Ross.
Jean passed away peacefully on
18th November in Wakefield Hospice and her family would like to
express their gratitude to
the staff at the Hospice
for the care she received.
Funeral service will be held at Crigglestone Methodist Church on Wednesday 4th December at 12.15pm, followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to Wakefield Hospice
and Cancer Research UK.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 21, 2019
