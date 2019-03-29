Home

Jean Mudd

Jean Mudd Notice
MUDD Jean Peacefully in
St Gemma's Hospice on 13th March 2019,
aged 78 years and of Otley.

Loving Mum of Alan, Jackie, Malcolm, Andrew and Paul.
A dear Mother in Law, Nana
and great Nana.

Funeral service will be held in
Otley Parish Church,
on Wednesday 3rd April at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Jean
may be given at the Church to
St Gemma's.

All enquiries please to:
Richard Pickles at Goods of Otley.
Telephone 01943 462 646
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 29, 2019
