Jean Ellis Notice
ELLIS Jean May 18th peacefully in hospital and of Eastmoor, aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late Henry, loving mum of Christopher, Christine, Martyn and
daughters in law Margaret and Joanne and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
Jean's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday June 6th at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to Macmillan Nurses for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 30, 2019
