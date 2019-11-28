Home

CROWTHER Jean Mary
(née Clarkson) On 15th November 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields
Hospital aged 85, of Hall Green.
Loving wife to the late Paul
and a much loved mum to
Stephen, Philip and the late Ian,
a dear mother-in-law to Sue,
Carol and Jackie, loving nana to Andrew, Martin, Lee, Carl and Tanya and a much loved great nana, auntie and a cherished friend to many.
Jean's funeral will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd December 2019
at 1pm. Family flowers only.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 28, 2019
